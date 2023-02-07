In India, we all dream to be actors or cricketers at one point in our lives, especially in our childhood. Considering the glamorous career these professions provide and the larger-than-life projection of celebrities in our media and culture, who wouldn’t want to pursue these careers? And hence, many youngsters reach Mumbai to make a career in Bollywood. Some make it big and some small, and then some come with a bang, people love them on the screen and then they disappear.

Today, we will look at the career of one such actress. We all know her because of her role in the 1999 film Sirf Tum. Yes, you guessed it right. It’s Priya Gill. Priya primarily appeared in Hindi films in her career, along with one film each in Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri and Telugu films. She was also the second runner-up in Miss India 1995 pageant. Although Priya started her Bollywood career with the film Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 in which she was seen with Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh, it was only after Sirf Tum that she came into the limelight.

Priya’s first film may not have worked but she was praised everywhere and she appeared in Sirf Tum. She was seen opposite Sanjay Kapoor in this film. After this film, Priya Gill catapulted to fame and was seen in films like Josh (2000) and Raid (2002). She was, at one point, compared to Aishwarya Rai in terms of beauty but sadly, Priya Gill’s films were not able to do anything amazing at the box office.

After trying a lot, she distanced herself from Bollywood in 2006. Before that, she also appeared in many South Indian films, but there, too, she did not get success at the ticket counters. She then decided to part ways from films and has been away from the screen for the last 17 years. Priya Gill was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Piya Tose Naina Lage in 2006. Reports say that Priya Gill has now settled away from India in Denmark and is happily enjoying her married life.

There are many such actresses in Bollywood, who may have been away from films but are regularly seen on social media. On the other hand, some actresses have distanced themselves from films as well as the limelight and are not active even on social media. One such actress is Priya Gill. Hopefully, we will hear some news about the actress in future.

