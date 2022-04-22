White Bikini and Black Derby Hat, Here's How Esha Gupta Marked Earth Day

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta continues to steal our hearts with her fiery looks on Instagram. And it looks like she is in no mood to stop. After sharing her sensuous traditional saree look, Esha took to Instagram on Friday to post a killer bikini picture. With a picturesque background of the deep blue sea, the actress shared a picture of herself in a white two-piece bikini along with a black derby hat.

The caption of her post reads, “Happy Home Day [Earth Day]. This monochrome picture of the actress went viral on the internet in no time, and fans can't stop blushing over this classy picture. One of her fans wrote, “Fabulous." Another commented, “Wow."

Esha is a complete fashionista, and we can’t deny that. Her charming personality and beautiful looks make every outfit look good. She is one of the most followed actresses on social media, and fans praise her for her sartorial choices.

Earlier, the actress shared a picture in a bodycon black number which features a one-shoulder style, making it all the more stylish and attractive. Her minimal makeup and naturally open tresses perfectly complemented the look. Take a look

Although Esha carries western outfits with absolute style, her desi side also deserves our undivided attention. She also treated her fans with an ethnic look. The actor wore a gorgeous off-white chiffon saree that featured macro floral designs in red, green, and black hues. She added a modern twist to her ethnic look by going for a midriff-baring golden sleeveless blouse. Emerald stone-studded choker and ear studs complimented her look.

Take a look:

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

