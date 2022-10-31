White Lotus Season 2 Review: This Picturesque Chaos Packs in The Sex and Delivers an Addictive Sequel

The White Lotus Season 2 Review: The doors for the luxurious White Lotus hotel open for the quirkiest yet some of the richest guests again. But unlike season 1 where the week-long holiday took place on the shores of a lavish hotel in Hawaii, this time the doors open for The White Lotus hotel in Sicily. Creator Mike White returned with yet another season filled with overprivileged individuals who double up as his puppets to tell yet another whodunit tale with a serving of humour.

The new season, which wasn’t originally planned by Mike White while making the first season, emerges as a standalone tale with only two people connecting it with the Hawaiian tale — Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). Shown as frequent guests at the White Lotus hotels, Tanya and Greg are now married and their marriage is not as steady as Tanya would have expected. While she is one breakdown away from losing her mind, she thankfully has a young and empathetic assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) who is helping her keep everything together.

Advertisement

The trio is joined by an eccentric group of people at the hotel. The season’s hotel manager is Valentina (played by

Sabrina Impacciatore) who doesn’t have a filter. While she keeps this mad house in place, she has brewing troubles in the form of a sex worker — Lucia (played by Simona Tabasco), and her friend Mia (Beatrice Grannò).

While she keeps these two in place, she tries to fulfill the needs of her American guests — played by several stars. We’ve got the uptight, overtly judgmental Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) and her husband Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who is constantly walking on eggshells around her. They are joined by their extremely expressive and handsy friends Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) who live in their own bubbles — not caring to vote, consciously not following the news, and thinking that life is perfect with no fights.

Advertisement

If these two couples weren’t enough to show what chalk and cheese combination of people check into this hotel, Mike added the men of from three generations of the Di Grasso family — Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and Albie (Adam DiMarco), showing how sex in the three generations are playing out.

With such diverse characters charted out, The White Lotus season 2 lives up to the expectations but doesn’t surpass the first season’s benchmark. It is clear that Mike White has pushed his creative limitations set in the first season by introducing deeper and flawed characters to help tangle and detangle this season. The writing of the season shines much like the first. He resorts to the troops he used in the season — teasing a death and then unfolding all that happened in the days leading up to the murder. It works well for this season as well.

Advertisement

To top it off, the cinematography is much better than the first — owing to the location the series has chosen for the sequel. The colours of the Italian city are beautifully captured by cinematographer Ben Kutchins’ camera. The new season is more vibrant and treats to the eyes.

As for the performances, the second season definitely offers a better mix of performers. Aubrey Plaza and Sabrina Impacciatore are a treat to watch this season.

Advertisement

Bottomline: The White Lotus season 2 is addictive, very well-written, and packed with impressive performances. It is going to be difficult to wait for a week for a new episode to drop.

The White Lotus season 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here