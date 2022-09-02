Who Can Essay Pawan Kalyan’s Role in Kushi Remake? Vaishnav Tej Answers

The pre-release event of Vaishnav Tej-starrer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavangav was held on Thursday in Hyderabad where Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej were invited as chief guests. Anchor Suma made the event interesting with her anchoring and asked Vaishnav, Sai and Varun a lot of questions.

In the rapid-fire round, the anchor asked who among Sai, Varun and Vaishnav is best suited to play Pawan Kalyan’s role. Sai immediately replied that only Pawan could do justice to this role.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

Sai added that no one else could replace Pawan in that character from Kushi. This opinion has impressed a lot of Pawan fans. Pawan-starrer Kushi was released on April 26, 2001. This film narrated the story of two college mates who try to be matchmakers to their friends. In that process, they end up developing feelings for each other. Pawan essayed the character of Siddharth Roy in this movie. Vijay Kumar, Nassar, Bhumika Chawla and other actors were also part of this film.

Meanwhile, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s pre-release event concluded with the actors expressing their viewpoints on other interesting aspects as well. The audience is excited for the release of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, which hit the theatres on Friday.

This film was postponed several times due to various reasons. According to critics, lead pair Vaishnav and Ketki impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Naveen Chandra, Satya and others have also pulled off great performances. Aspects like music, direction, writing, cinematography and others received appreciation from the audience.

Advertisement

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga narrates the story of Rishi and Radha, who don’t like each other since childhood. How things turn around and they develop a fondness for each other forms the crux of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here