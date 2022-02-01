Who is Aanchal Kumar, The Wife of Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal?

Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Piyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, and Aman Gupta on Sunday graced The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode saw a hilarious exchange between well-known entrepreneurs and Kapil Sharma.

The big names of the business world had a lot of fun on Kapil’s show. They also talked about the challenges of the business side of their lives and how they balance it.

The business reality show has got the audience hooked to their screens. As the viewers have also taken a keen interest in the judges’ personal life, here’s a closer look at the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal’s personal life.

Anupam, who has helped many people find their life partner through Shaadi.com, has his heart dedicated to model-actor Aanchal Kumar.

After dating for over 7 years, Anupam Mittal tied the knot with Aanchal on July 4, 2013. The two met through common friends.

The couple had exchanged vows in Jaipur, the heritage city. Anupam and Aanchal are blessed with a daughter, Alyssa Mittal.

Aanchal has been a top model of her time. She has also appeared in small roles in films like Bluffmaster and Fashion. Aanchal Kumar has also been part of advertisements of big brands like Rexona, Sunsilk, and Bombay Dyeing.

Not just that, Aanchal was a contestant in season 4 of Bigg Boss.

Not many know that before becoming one of the most prominent investors in the country, Anupam had also tried his luck in films. Besides investing in top companies, brands, and services, Anupam had also produced two Bollywood movies- Flavors (2003) and 99 (2009).

