Who Is Bhojpuri Star Dinesh Lal Yadav, The BJP MP From Azamgarh?

Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known by his screen name Nirahua, is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry at present. His popularity with the current generation has surpassed the likes of Ravi Kishen and Manoj Tiwari and he has a series of hit films like Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re, Nirahua Ricksha Wala and Rangeela Babu to his credit.

His on-screen pairing with actress Amrapali Dubey, with whom he has appeared in many films, is very much appreciated by the audience. He has also dabbled in politics, becoming a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was recently in the news for winning against Dharmendra Yadav in 2022 bypolls to the Azamgarh constituency. Here are some facts about the famous Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician that you may not have known.

Dinesh Lal Yadav belongs to a village in the Ghazipur district and was born into a family devoted to farming. Very few people know that Dinesh’s father used to work on a monthly salary of only 3500 rupees before his son became a star. The family still lives in their ancestral home in the village.

Dinesh was fond of singing since childhood and learnt music from his cousin Vijay Lal. To improve his singing skills, he started entertaining people by singing at public events. He received Rs 500 as remuneration in an event, which he said was his first earning.

If you are wondering how Dinesh came to be known as Nirahua, here is how it went. In 2003, he released a music album named Nirahua Satal Rahe and the album was such a hit with the masses that he became synonymous with Nirahua.

Nirahua made his debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Humka Aisa Waisa Na Samjha in the year 2006 and has not looked back since. He even got the chance to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the film Ganga Devi in the year 2012, which remains a milestone in his career.

In an interview, he had talked about how nervous he was about facing Big B and that his plight upon seeing the Bollywood actor was as if God himself appeared before a person.

