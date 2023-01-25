Actress Sindhu Kalyan, who catapulted to fame with her on-screen character Sagari on the daily soap Putta Gowri Maduve, is back on Kananda television. The actress has bagged the role of an antagonist Suhasini in the most popular Kannada daily soap Gattimela. Sindhu has replaced actress Archana, who initially played this character but then bid adieu to the show owing to personal reasons. Sindhu has won appreciation in a similar manner to her role in Putta Gowri Maduve and this has made fans very inquisitive to know some interesting details related to her personal life as well. This article sheds light on some of the interesting details regarding Sindhu’s life.

Sindhu has been married to a doctor named Kalyan for a long time now and they are parents to a daughter as well. A cursory glance at Sindhu’s Instagram album will reveal a lot of pictures the diva has clicked along with her husband and daughter. In this slew of pictures, Sindhu celebrated the Makar Sankranti festival along with her husband and daughter.

Advertisement

Apart from spending time with family, travelling is what keeps occupied Sindhu the most occupied. She keeps giving updates about her travel diaries on Instagram and the latest to be added to her list was the popular Keshava temple. Located in Somnathpur, Keshava temple was built during the reign of Hoysala rulers. The magnificent sculptures of gods and goddesses located here inform us a lot about the very popular craftsmanship skills of artisans who used to work here. Sindhu has shared a small Instagram reel recollecting the moments she had spent in this temple with her family.

As of now, Sindhu is currently the talk of the tinsel town owing to Gattimela, which has constantly topped the TRP charts since its inception. The current track shows Suhasini (Sindhu) trying to cheat brothers Vedanth (Rakshith Gowda) and Vikranth Vashista (Abhishek Das). Behind this act, Suhasini’s sole aim is to acquire and become the sole heir to their property.

Read all the Latest Movies News here