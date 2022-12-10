Who is Dev Joshi, the Only Indian In Crew To Fly Around Moon?

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced a crew of eight who have been selected to join him on a journey around the Moon. Dev Joshi, a 22-year-old Indian actor, is the youngest of all members of the dearMoon crew. Joshi, who has been contributing to the Indian entertainment industry since he was three years old, is best known for performing the lead role in the TV series Baal Veer. Apart from this, the actor has worked in over 20 Gujarati movies, several television series, music albums, and even stage shows and commercials.

Advertisement

Joshi is balancing his acting career with academics, pursuing a Master's degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR) in Geneva, Another feather in Joshi's cap is his philanthropy. During the pandemic, in July 2020, he founded an NGO, the D3 Caring Social Club, involved in distributing food and clothes to underprivileged citizens. A year prior to this, Joshi was awarded the “Bal Shakti Puraskar" by the President of India. It is the highest civilian honour in India under the age of 18.

Joshi was among the 1 million people who had applied to be a part of the dearMoon crew. In an Instagram video, he explained that it has “been a very long process of last 18 months to clear various rounds of interviews, medicals, exams, psychological evaluations and meetings with the team of dearMoon project."

Advertisement

Dev Joshi is set to fly-by the moon in a currently under-development SpaceX rocket in 2023. The round trip is set to last almost six days.

Advertisement

Joshi, who has donned the spacesuit on some occasions for filming, will be making the space visit a reality alongside an international team. This will comprise American DJ and producer Steve Aoki, YouTuber Tim Dodd, and filmmaker Brendan Hall in addition to Czech artist Yemi AD, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, Karim Iliya, a British photographer and South Korean musician TOP. Of course, Maezawa will have a seat on the spaceflight, too.

Read all the Latest Movies News here