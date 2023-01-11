Who is MM Keeravani, Man Behind Golden Globe Award-Winning RRR Song Naatu Naatu

RRR has roared and soared high at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The SS Rajamouli directorial made the nation proud with its historic win. RRR, which was nominated in two major categories – Best Song in Motion Picture and Best Non-English Language Film – is taking home one trophy, thanks to MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu song. He directed and composed the song picturized on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Keeravan was present at the awards with his wife Srivalli, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The music composer delivered a heartwarming speech, thanking his cousin Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith and lyricist Chandrabose for making it the hit that it is today. Keeravani also dedicated a special note to his wife.

Advertisement

The official Twitter handle of the film also shared amazing pictures of MM Keeravani with the Golden Globe award.

Advertisement

So, who is MM Keeravani, the man behind the Golden Globe award-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu?

Born in the Kovvur town of Andhra Pradesh on July 4, 1961, Keeravani is a music composer, playback singer and lyricist who is majorly known for his work in Telugu cinema. However, he has also created music for Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies. In a career spanning nearly three decades, Keeravani has worked in more than 150 films across different languages. However, he gained worldwide recognition for his collaborations with cousin Rajamouli, starting from 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning and followed by 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and 2022’s RRR.

Advertisement

Early Days

MM Keeravani started working as a music composer in the late 1980s. However, his breakthrough project was 1990’s Manasu Mamatha, which brought him to the limelight. Since then, there was no turning back. He delivered soulful, dense and soothing music for Kshana Kshanam and Annamayya, for which he even won National Film Award for Best Music Director. In 1991, Keeravani won Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director for Azhagan. For his work in Baahubali films, the music composer has won Nandi Awards and SIIMA Awards.

MM Keeravani is also known for directing and composing music for blockbusters like Brahmanda Nayagan, Antim Faisla, Savyasachi, NTR: Kathanayakudu and Vijayan.

He has also created music for Bollywood movies such as Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.

Advertisement

Personal Life

MM Keeravani is married to producer Sreevalli, who is the sister of Rajamouli’s wife, former actress and costume designer Rama Rajamouli. Their son Kaala Bhairava is also a playback singer who has worked in the veteran’s films quite a time. MM Keeravani is also the cousin of music director MM Srilekha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here