Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend and Nysa Devgn's Close Friend?

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been garnering massive media attention for his charismatic and flamboyant personality. He doesn’t only have a close association with famous Bollywood personalities but he also breaks barriers when it comes to fashion for men in India with his eccentric, bold, and experimental looks. The BFF of several Bollywood star kids enjoys 213k followers on Instagram. From his brunches, parties, and dinner dates, Orry knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Here’s everything you need to know about Orhan Awatramani. He is also rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. But who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? Let’s find out!

The Bollywood connection

Orry is often spotted alongside many Bollywood star kids and actors. Be it vacationing with Janhvi Kapoor or hanging out with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, going to a concert with Ahan Shetty, or partying with Ananya Panday, Orry appears to be a BFF that everyone wants.

The Diwali Bash

Recently, Orry hit the headlines when he was seen in a Diwali get-together with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and more. Photos from the lavish celebration have gone viral on the Internet.

The Hollywood connection

Not only Bollywood celebs, but Orry is also often spotted hanging out with prominent Hollywood personalities. Here, the youngster can be seen attending what appears to be a media event with the famous Kardashian clan.

Orry appears to share an amicable bond with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Here, the two are spotted chilling together as they posed for the camera.

When Orry recently attended Travis Scott’s concert, he met the rapper backstage and also happened to have chronicled the moment for the gram.

Profession

Seemingly, Orry is a Mumbai-based social activist who is trained in creating animations and wants to take up his profession as an Animator.

Graduation

For those unaware, actress Sara Ali Khan and Orry are not only friends but even classmates. When the Kedarnath actress completed her graduation from Columbia University, he took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse of the ceremony. In a photo shared by him, he can be seen seated alongside Sara as the two pose for a happy graduation picture.

