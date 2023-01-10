Who Is Priya Sachdev, The Wife of Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur?

Former Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor might have left the tinsel world of glitz and glam. However, she often hits the headlines for her glamorous photoshoots, special appearances at award nights, and her exotic travel escapades. Karisma who married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, called it quits in 2014, with their much-talked-about divorce getting finalised in 2016.

Both the businessman and his celebrity wife have moved on ever since, co-parenting their kids - Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur. Sanjay has even found love once again in model and actress Priya Sachdev. The duo got married in 2017. Here are some lesser-known facts about Neal ‘n’ Nikki actress Priya Sachdev.

Similar to Sanjay, Priya also belongs to a business family. Her father Ashok Sachdev is a renowned car dealer. Before entering the modelling field, the 45-year-old pursued a course on business management from the London School of Economics (LSE). She worked as an investment banking analyst at a reputed company before becoming a model.

Advertisement

Priya put her acting skills to the test by coming into Bollywood. According to Bollywood Life, her parents were not happy with their daughter entering showbiz. They gave her six months to establish her presence in the B-town. Although Priya was unable to position herself as a leading actress, she did partake in several commercials and music videos.

The American model-turned-actress appeared in several television advertisements including one with Amitabh Bachchan and another, sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor for a soap ad. She was featured in a music video with Jazzy B, titled Soniye. Priya is remembered for her short role in Yash Chopra’s romantic comedy Neal ‘n’ Nikki starring Uday Chopra, Tanishaa Mukherji, Richa Pallod, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

Before putting the ring on Sanjay Kapur, the businesswoman was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal in 2006. The duo later parted ways in 2011. Priya shares a daughter Safira Chatwal from her previous marriage. Both Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev welcomed their son Azarias Kapur in 2018.

Besides being a businesswoman, Priya Sachdev is also the owner of several fashion boutiques in India. The actress is quite active on social media. She can be seen dropping adorable pictures with her family or inspiring us with her workout videos.

Read all the Latest Movies News here