Who is Radhika Preethi? All You Need to Know About Poove Unakkaga Actor

Tamil TV and film actor Radhika Preethi became fans’ favourite with her role in the TV serial Poove Unakkaga. Her character Poovarasi became immensely popular among the audience. Even though she was replaced by Varshini Arza, the actor by then had risen to fame.

Before this serial, Radhika was seen in the film Embiran, which failed to connect with the audience. Embiran was lambasted by critics and audiences alike. Many said that the film was devoid of any emotional connection with the audience.

Embiran narrated the story of a girl, who decides to open up about her feelings to the person she is madly in love with. Many also criticised the film, saying that it normalised stalking. Embiran was directed by Krishna Pandi. Besides Radhika, Rajith Menon and Kalyani Natrajan were also there in the film.

Radhika made her debut with the film Raja loves Radhe, which was written and directed by Raj Shekar. The film was criticized for some loopholes but Radhika’s performance was appreciated. Shubha Poonja’s performance in the film was also appreciated.

The film narrated the story of Raja, who is a mechanic and falls in love with Radha. Radhe is a radio host and announces on-air one day that she is in love with Raja. It is after this announcement that she gets swarmed by a lot of problems. The film was also appreciated for its production values and background score.

On the work front, Radhika will be seen in the film Adi Oka Idile next. Adi Oka Idile has been written and directed by Swarna Babu. Besides Radhika, Sabyasachi Misra, Shyam Kumar and Maheedhar Pasam will also be seen in this film. Adi Oka Idile has been bankrolled by SS Dream Colours.

In a recent ask me anything session, Radhika was asked why she left Poove Unakkaga. The actor replied that she quit Poove Unakkaga owing to health issues.

When asked about her upcoming projects, Radhika said that she would update soon.

