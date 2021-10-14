Who is Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Security Head?

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following globally. Every time he steps out, fans go berserk to get a glimpse of their favourite star. He is undoubtedly the king of the film world, but even global superstars like Shah Rukh need a bit of watching out for. But SRK knows that he’s in safe hands with his protective guard and head of security, Ravi Singh.

Ravi has been protecting the Bollywood superstar and his three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam- for more than a decade and has often become the object of the paparazzi’s attention. Be it Shah Rukh’s birthday celebrations outside his residence Mannat, film promotions, or movie screenings, Ravi is seen accompanying the star and keeping the security in check. However, there is not much information available about him online and even the most avid fans of SRK couldn’t get any details about the guy.

Lately, Ravi has been grabbing headlines for his frequent appearances to Mumbai’s sessions court along with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani for Aryan Khan’s bail hearing in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.

The job of a bodyguard of a star as big as SRK can be taxing on so many levels – be it personal, professional or physical, Ravi needs to compromise a lot on his personal front to make sure that the actor is fit and healthy. And that’s exactly why his compromises are made up by the handsome amount of salary that he receives. While there are many bodyguards who are known to carry home a whopping amount of money every month, Ravi is known to be one of the highest-paid bodyguards in Bollywood. According to several media reports, Shah Rukh’s bodyguard earns around Rs. 2.7 crore annually.

Several other Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan also pay whopping amounts to their personal bodyguards.

