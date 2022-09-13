Who Is Sachin Shroff Aka New Taarak Mehta? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Mehta Sahab is finally here! After months of missing from the show, Taarak Mehta is now back in Asit Kumar Modi’s popular sitcom. But, it’s not Shailesh Lodha anymore. Sachin Shroff has replaced Lodha to become the new Taarak Mehta. He will be playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada’s ‘fire brigade’ from now on. However, do you know who is Sachin Shroff?

Balika Vadhu to Aashram: Shows in which Sachin Shroff’s worked

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television and has featured in several shows including Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, in which he played Gyan, and Naagin. He also starred in the first season of the popular show Balika Vadhu which also featured late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from these, Sachin also worked in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Vishwaas. The actor was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. Apart from this, he was also seen in Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin.

Sachin Shroff was previously married to Kumkum aka Juhi Parmar

Talking about his personal life, Sachin was previously married to the television star Juhi Parmar. The two actors tied the knot in February 2009 and later welcomed a baby girl whom they named Samaira Shroff in January 2013. However, Sachin and Juhi filed for divorce in early January 2018. Following this, the custody of their daughter was given to Juhi.

Meanwhile, the TMKOC producer also confirmed Sachin’s entry into the show in a recent interview with AajTak and said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show."

Shailesh was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

