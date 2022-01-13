Who is Samantha Lockwood, The Rumoured Girlfriend of Salman Khan?

American actor Samantha Lockwood has been in the headlines ever since she was spotted at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, attending the actor’s 56th birthday bash. A few days ago, Samantha’s pictures with Salman also surfaced on social media, and there’s been a rumour in the media that the two might be seeing each other, something Samantha denies.

Samantha, while talking to Bollywood Hungama said, “I think people are unnecessarily spreading these rumours. Yes, I recently met Salman on his birthday and he is a very nice person. I urge everyone to not believe these baseless rumours."

The link-up rumours between Salman Khan and Samantha Lockwood have brought the latter into the limelight. So, who exactly is the actor?

Born in 1982, Samantha Lockwood is a former student of the New York Film Academy and she is on her India tour these days. She is the daughter of famous star Gary Lockwood and actor-businesswoman Denise DuBarry. Samantha was seen in films like Shoot the Hero and Hawaii Five-0.

The 39-year-old got recognition after she was seen in an advertisement commercial of her mother’s business company. Following this, she turned to a full-time actor.

At 17, Samantha became a certified yoga trainer and travelled the world to attend various yoga seminars.

In 2007, Samantha appeared as the female lead in the film Return of the Outlaws and Shoot the Hero in 2010.

Recently, in Mumbai, Samantha Lockwood had met actor Hrithik Roshan too. She had also shared pictures on her Instagram account.

