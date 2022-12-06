Who Is Sohael Kathuriya, Hansika Motwani's Husband? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame Hansika Motwani has tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohael Kathuria in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on Sunday, December 4. Although the couple kept their relationship a hush affair away from the limelight, it became a massive talk of the town after Motwani shared glimpses of her romantic proposal on social media. Just two days after the lavish wedding ceremony, the actress shared the first pictures of the couple as ‘Mr and Mrs’. The newlyweds looked nothing less than royalty as they strike the wedding milestone of their list to start a lifelong journey together. But who is Sohael Kathuria and how did the couple meet each other? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Hansika Motwani’s husband Sohael Kathuria?

The iconic dialogue “Pyaar dosti hai" has become a reality for Hansika Motwani, as media report suggests Sohael is not only a designated partner for the event management company owned by the actress, but over the years, the duo has grown to become each other’s best friends. The two seemingly fell head over heels during work-related commitments. Kathuria is a Mumbai-based businessman, who owns a textile company. His firm reportedly exports ethnic garments internationally since 1985.

Several media reports also claim that Sohael is also Hansika Motwani’s close friend, Rinky Bajaj’s former husband.

The romantic proposal

Sohael Kathuria went all the romantic movie way to pop the big question. He proposed Motwani in front of the ultimate symbol of romanticism, the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. Kathuria went down on his knees surrounded by a candle-lit heart with the rosy letters ‘Marry Me’ completing the background.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria’s marriage pictures

The couple’s dreamy wedding was held at the Mundota Fort and Palace located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress chose a stunning red lehenga for the big day. On the other hand, the groom opted for a designer embroidered sherwani. In a series of photos that Hansika shared earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds were seen taking pheras and completing other wedding rituals with contagious smiles on their faces. “Now and forever 4.12.2022," she wrote while sharing the photos.

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

