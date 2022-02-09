Who is the Child With Rajnikanth in This Viral Picture? Find it Here

A picture in which superstar Rajinikanth is holding a child has gone viral on the internet and left everyone wondering who the kid is.

Well, let us tell you that the kid is none other than the well-known and renowned playback singer Anuradha Sriram. A monochromatic vintage photo of Rajinikanth cradling reality show judge Anuradha recently went viral on social media.

The photo is attracting considerable interest. According to reports, the still is from Anuradha’s time working with Rajnikanth. Anuradha is well-known for her enchanting voice. But not many know that Anuradha has worked as a child artist who performed with none other than megastar Rajinikanth.

The movie Kaali, released in the year 1980, starred Anuradha as Rajinikanth’s daughter. In addition to Rajinikanth, Seema, Phataphat Jayalaxmi, Shubha, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and many others also worked in the film, which was produced and helmed by Hem Nag and I. V. Sasi.

Advertisement

Haja Sheriff has also been spotted in another viral picture of Anirudha with Rajinikanth. In the movie, Sheriff played her brother.

Anuradha discovered her passion for music at the age of 12 and she was soon heard on several popular radio and television programmes. She has delivered nearly 2000 songs in a range of languages. Anuradha is also a Carnatic music master. Anuradha and her husband Sriram (a musician) collaborated on the music for the film Five Star.

She is a highly-regarded playback singer, especially for her versatility in handling various genres. Her most recent hit is Madura Marikozhundhae from the film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has been composed by her guru A.R. Rahman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.