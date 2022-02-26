Who is the Woman With Gopinath and Baakiyalakshmi in Viral Photos? Read to Know

Tamil drama Baakiyalakshmi, which airs on Vijay TV, has been fans’ favourite for its women-centric theme.

According to the serial’s plot, Baakiyalakshmi is a housewife. She shares a home in the city with her husband, Gopinath, and three children, Chezhiyan, Ezhil, and Iniya.

Recently, a picture in which Gopi is seen standing with Baakiyalakshmi and another woman is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Fans are eager to know about the latest entry.

Advertisement

Well, let us tell you that the other woman is Radhika, the woman Gopi is having an affair with.

In the recent episode, Baakiyalaksmi’s life has taken some major twists, as her husband Gopi decided to leave everyone to marry Radhika. However, only he is aware of the truth. It will be interesting to know what the upcoming episodes have in store for the fans.

Baakiyalakshmi is the story of a mother who does everything for her family but is rarely appreciated or acknowledged by them.

However, the drama has been a part of controversies as well. In December of last year, a complaint was made in the Chennai police commissioner’s office against a commercial published by the makers of Baakiyalakshmi. In the specific promo, a schoolgirl was purportedly portrayed dying by suicide as a result of sexual harassment by her instructor.

The complaint demanded the makers delete that specific scene, for they establish a bad precedent for others.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.