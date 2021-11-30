Who Will Act in Director Ram Kumar's Next, Dhanush or Sivakarthikeyan?

Rumour has it that Ratchasan director Ram Kumar, who had earlier decided to team up with actor Dhanush for his upcoming project, is now planning to work on the same film with actor Sivakarthikeyan. Reports say that Dhanush wasn’t convinced with the story, prompting the director to look for another actor.

And while no official announcement has been made by the makers yet, we will soon get to know the actor who will be playing the male lead in Ram Kumar’s upcoming directorial.

Siva is currently involved in the shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Don with debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi. In the film, Siva features as a college student and will be seen with Priyanka Arul Mohan. After wrapping Don, Siva is scheduled to start working on Singa Paathai under the direction of Ashok, a former assistant to director Atlee.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Siva has Ayalaan helmed by Ravikumar. The film will be released in the summer of 2022. AR Rahman will be giving music in this film.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Doctor, directed by Nelson. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. The actor reached the peak of his acting career with the film. Along with Siva, the film starred Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles.

Speaking of Dhanush, the national award-winning actor has some exciting projects lined up. With director Selvaraghavan, Dhanush has Nane Varuven, wherein he dons a hunter look. The first look of Dhanush from the film was released earlier in October and it grabbed everyone’s attention.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.