Why Actor Dhruva Sarja Wants His Fans to Not Celebrate His Birthday This Year

Actor Dhruva Sarja has carved a niche with back-to-back stellar performances in films like Addhuri, Bahaddur, Bharjari and others. Fans are eager to celebrate his birthday on October 6 but reportedly Dhruva has decided against it. He has also requested fans to not celebrate his birthday. His grandmother Lakshmi Devi passed away this year. Keeping this unfortunate incident in mind, he has decided to not celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dhruva is on cloud nine recently after embracing parenthood with his wife Prerana Shankar. They became parents to a baby girl. In a now-deleted Instagram story, he wrote, “Blessed with a beautiful daughter…Normal Delivery…Thanks to our doctor. Jai Hanuman." The couple has not shared any pictures of the newborn yet on social media.

Dhruva is also gearing up for his much-anticipated film Martin, which is written and directed by A.P. Arjun. Nikitin Dheer, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sadhu Kokila and others have performed pivotal roles in this project. Reportedly, Martin was expected to release in September. However, the release date was delayed because Martin’s shooting could not be completed in the stipulated time. Vasavi Enterprises has produced this film.

This is not the first time Dhruva is working with filmmaker A.P Arjun. He made debut in the film industry with the movie Addhuri directed by A.P Arjun. Addhuri revolved around the love story of Poorna and Arjun. The film shows how Poorna leaves Arjun due to a traumatic experience.

Saddened by this, he asks for a second chance from Poorna and requests that he should be given 6 days. During this time, Arjun has to prove that he truly loves her. Addhuri was successful at the box office. Radhika Pandit, Tabla Nani and other actors performed well-written parts in this film. A.P. Arjun, Radhika, V. Harikrishna and Vani Harikrishna were nominated for Filmfare Awards.

