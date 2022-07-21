Why Actress Aarathi's Personal Life Was Always Full of Struggles

Actress Aarathi has impressed and entertained the audience for many years with films like Dharma Sere, Shubha Mangala and others. One of the most prolific actresses of her time, she was also a foot forward in the direction. Despite a brilliant career, she saw a lot of turmoil in her personal life. Aarathi’s three marriages, the death of her first husband and a lot of malicious allegations stressed her to no end.

Aarathi’s first marriage was with filmmaker S. R. Puttana Kanagal. Their wedding happened during the shooting of the film Bili Hendthi. The entire Kannada film industry was in shock by this marriage. Puttana Kanagal had not even informed his relatives about it. A few years went by peacefully following the marriage. They also embraced parenthood with a girl Yashaswini but soon separated. According to reports, Aarathi couldn’t adjust to the terrible temper of Puttana Kanagal.

After separating from Puttana Kanagal, reports about her affair with former Karnataka minister M. Raghupathy started coming in. Amid these reports, Puttana Kanagal died due to a heart attack on June 5, 1985. With this death, many malicious allegations were levelled against Aarathi. Many said that she was the reason for Puttana Kanagal’s death. Some also alleged that she was unable to take care of her daughter. Reports of her and Raghupathy combined with these charges were the most turbulent time of her life.

Aarathi didn’t let these events affect her life. She became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Rumours spread that it was Raghupathy’s support that helped her join the council. Undeterred, she continued with her work.

Soon due to some differences, she and Raghupathy also drifted apart. After this Aarathi married a hardware engineer Chandrashekar Desaigowdar. With this marriage, she moved to the United States of America and left the film industry as well.

Currently, she is involved in social work. Her daughter Yashaswini holds a master’s degree in creative writing from Brown University. Aarathi’s last film was Bettada Thayi released in 1986. Bettada Thayi was successful at the box office.

