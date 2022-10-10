Why Actress Sonali Kulkarni Loved To Wear Face Masks

One of the most-watched Marathi shows on the Zee Marathi channel is Bai Bai Bas. Hosted by famous actor Subodh Bhave, many famous female celebrities are invited to the chat show. Going candid, these beautiful ladies express their opinions and ideas on a wide range of topics like relationships, education, career, and social life.

Recently, another leading lady in the film industry, Sonali Kulkarni, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema appeared on the Bai Bai Bus show. Sonali presented her outspoken self in the chat show talking about some never-before-heard facts about her life to the audience. However, one particular revelation has brought the actress to the limelight.

The official account of Zee Marathi shared an interesting video of Sonali, that has evoked hilarious responses from netizens, especially women, who couldn’t help but relate to the actress. “The mask has benefited a lot," read the cryptic caption of the video.

The video opens with Sonali, dressed in a beautifully embroidered saree talking about how face masks which became an inseparable part of our lives during the Covid-19 pandemic had helped her a lot. Not because it protected her from the Covid-19 virus but because she could avoid wearing makeup all the time by putting on a mask.

“I was very happy when the masks came. Because it feels good not to wear makeup sometimes. Otherwise, people become angry and say, ‘You look so simple." There are such comments everywhere," she revealed.

Sonali’s confession resonated with many women who also felt relieved of not having to wear makeup every time they stepped outside all thanks to the Covid-19 masks. The highly-relatable video has been watched over 65.6k times and liked by more than 2k people on Instagram.

Earlier, Sonali impressed everyone with her character Pooja in the 2001 cult classic Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Dil Chahta Hai starring Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta as the three lead stars.

On the work front, Sonali recently starred in director Gajendra Ahire’s Shrimati Umbrella. The film was released on October 10. Next, she will be seen in Gaurav Khati’s Tibba, alongside Darsheel Safary and Adah Sharma. Other details of the film are kept under wraps.

