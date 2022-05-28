Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Didn’t Receive Her Full Fee For Jazbaa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Jazbaa was released on October 9, 2015, and despite good performances by actors, the film tanked at the box office. Aishwarya had signed Jazbaa for a fee of Rs 4 crore. According to media reports, she could receive only Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, when Aishwarya asked for her remaining fee before Jazbaa’s release, the makers made her the producer of the film in a profit-sharing deal. Aishwarya was assured that she would get a share in the film’s profits.

According to media reports, the total budget of Jazbaa was Rs 28 crore. The total collection of Jazbaa was Rs 42.95 crore and it was termed a flop. It is still not known whether Aishwarya received her remaining fee.

The audience heavily criticised the film’s cinematography. Many said that camerawork combined with poor lighting made the scenes jarring. Some said that Jazbaa had good acting and plot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Atul Kulkarni, Chandan Roy Sanyal and others were part of the film. Talking about the plot, Jazbaa was a remake of the 2007 South Korean film Seven Days. The Sanjay Gupta directorial narrates the story of a successful lawyer Anuradha Verma, a single mother to Sanaya. Anuradha fights for criminals and being a highly ambitious person, she doesn’t care about ethics.

The twist in the story arrives when her daughter Sanaya gets kidnapped by some criminals. Anuradha was asked to get rapist and murderer Miyaaz Shaikh out in four days. Yohan, played by Irrfan Khan, enacts Anuradha’s best friend who helps her get her daughter back.

According to reports, the essence of Jazbaa was the same but it was overboard with emotions. Jazbaa was bankrolled by Essel Vision productions, Nittin Keni Creations and Vikking Media & Entertainment.

