Revealed! Why Allu Arjun's Pushpa (Hindi) OTT Release Pushed By One Week on Prime Video

Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived in cinemas on 17th December 2021 and has since stormed the box office nationwide. The film’s massive success at the box office despite competition from big films 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is exceptional. The film’s Hindi version has also been doing phenomenally well at the box office, with its current total heading towards Rs 100-crore mark, and hence, the makers decided to push the OTT release of Pushpa (Hindi) by a week on Amazon Prime Video.

“Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed around Rs 80 crores and considering Allu Arjun’s popularity, the producers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi-Dubbed version after one week of its actual release on their platform," a source said.

Advertisement

Due to the popularity of Allu Arjun, this is the biggest debut of any regional-language film in Hindi market. Overall, the film has earned over Rs 330 crore and is in no mood to slow down. For those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres, Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version of Pushpa will be available to stream from January 14 onwards.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.