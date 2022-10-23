Revealed! Why Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Not Attending Any Bollywood Diwali Parties

Bollywood couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa are sending the internet into a frenzy with their gorgeous appearances at 2022 Diwali parties. However, there’s one popular Bollywood couple who has been missing from all Diwali bashes. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer and Deepika recently sparked separation rumours after some unconfirmed media reports and tweets claiming the same went viral on the internet. Soon after, the duo dispelled those speculations with their social media PDA. If a report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Ranveer has been travelling frequently due to his work commitments, while Deepika Padukone has been resting at home for a while and only wants to focus on her work commitments. She is apparently keeping away from these parties as she doesn’t want to attend them alone, according to the report.

The report also suggests that Ranveer and Deepika will be celebrating Diwali together in Mumbai or Bangalore, and the former is expected to finish all his work commitments before the festival.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Recently, Deepika spoke about Ranveer for the first time since separation rumours emerged. Deepika recorded a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Deepika gushed about Ranveer on the podcast and even said that he’d be happy to see her home. Deepika has been quite busy with multiple work commitments. She recently walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week for the renowned brand Louis Vuitton.

The actress revealed that she and Ranveer have been away from home for quite some time due to work. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face," Deepika said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here