Why Are South Films Outpacing Bollywood? Here is SS Rajamouli’s Take

Famed director SS Rajamouli has been in the headlines throughout the year for his massive hit and multi-starrer movie, RRR. The movie and the director have been creating waves on the international platform and bringing glory to Indian cinema with his masterpiece. After gaining much adulation worldwide, SS Rajamouli recently opined about why according to him, south films are outpacing Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the Baahubali franchise director spoke about the failure of many Hindi movies at the box office. He said, “What happened was once the corporates started to come into the Hindi films, and started paying high fees to actors, directors, companies, the hunger to succeed has come down a little bit.”

He strongly believes that for a successful movie, the key is to understand what your audience wants. He said, “I don't think there will be any secret formulas. Two things I would say are, basically having a connection with the audience and not getting too comfortable. If you get too comfortable, you will get too complacent. If your film is doing good business at the moment of announcement then you tend to get complacent." However, in the south film industry, the scenario is quite different- it is a ‘swim or sink’ situation. He also accepted that now that the south industry is doing well, but, the makers have to make sure they do not get complacent.

This year only a few Bollywood movies can be considered bonafide hits like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, while many A-list actors' movies tanked at the box office.

For the movie RRR, SS Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle, and the movie has been named one of the year’s 10 best films by the National Board of Review. The movie also got nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe awards. The fictional drama stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

