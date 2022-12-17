Why Audience Ridiculed Malayalam Filmmaker Ranjith At IFFK’s Closing Ceremony

During the closing ceremony of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Ranjith, the chairman and director of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, faced an unpleasant situation. As Ranjith stepped onto the dais to speak a few words, he was greeted by boos from the audience, who refused to let him speak.

The controversy surrounding the screening of the Mammootty-starrer film Nanpakal Neerathu Mayakkam prompted the audience to protest against Ranjith. A few days ago, when the film was screened at the festival, many reportedly did not get seats to watch it. Some delegates alleged that people who did not have a pass barged in, which made it impossible to find seats. The mismanagement was criticised, and this was the reason Ranjith was booed by the audience when he came on stage.

Ranjith retaliated to this personal attack against him and did not take it lightly. In his opening statement, Ranjith questioned whether the audience’s response was one of applause or only boos. He claimed that the jeers won’t demoralise him. The filmmaker added that a journalist acquaintance had warned him that some of the audience would exhibit these behaviours.

Ranjith also took a jibe at the audience saying, “I know many of you are offended because you did not get seats. However, Nanpakal Neerath Mayakam will be released in theatres soon. I will be waiting to see how many people will be watching the movie in theatres."

