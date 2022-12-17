Why Avatar 2 Distributors And Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Are At Loggerheads

Amid much anticipation, the Avatar sequel has finally been released in theatres worldwide. Avatar: The Way of Water, which is in continuation to the 2009 film Avatar, debuted in Indian theatres on December 16, thirteen years after the original film’s release.

According to trade estimates, Avatar 2 appears to be following the same trajectory as its first instalment, as the film made a record-breaking Rs 41 crore nett on its first day at the box office. As a result, it became India’s second-highest Hollywood opening ever.

The South Indian markets, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, played a significant role in the success of Avatar 2. They earned Rs 22 crore in total. Apart from them, other Indian markets also observed substantial occupancy. However, a source close to Kollywood has now informed that distributors of Avatar: The Way of Water and Tamil Nadu’s theatre owners are at loggerheads over the collection’s share.

Advertisement

According to reports, around 450 theatres had originally planned to screen the sequel of Avatar 2 with major technology upgradation. Hence, theatre owners are asking for a 70% share of the film’s profit while distributors have not agreed to a 30% share. Usually, international films are screened based on 55% to the distributor and 45% to the theatre owners. But this time around, the distributors of Avatar: The Way of Water have asked for a 70% share of the money for this film. This has created differences between both parties and has led to the restricted screening of the James Cameron directorial in the state.

Avatar: Way of Water marks the second instalment of the fan-favourite Avatar film franchise. The film revolves around the lives of Jake, Neytiri, and their children, who make up the Sully family. The focus of the remake is mainly on preserving families and their interpersonal ties. The film’s cast includes Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet, to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News here