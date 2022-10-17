Why Bhanu Athaiya, First Indian to Win an Oscar, Wanted to Return it

Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar, wanted to return her honour. Do you know why? Before she breathed her last, Bhanu and her team were in contact with the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to return the Oscar. Late Bhanu Athaiya spoke with Headline Today about her desire to return the trophy.

She accused the central government of neglecting her contribution to the field. Bhanu said there was no recognition of her contribution and no museums or individuals to take care of things. Athaiya, who suffered from a brain tumour, was unsure whether her family too could take care of the award after she was gone. Bhanu Athaiya believed that nobody else could take care of the award like her and therefore it was better to return the honour.

In the interview, she said, “My coordinator is in touch with the Academy… Others, too, have done it in the past. They too have returned the award." Bhanu Athaiya died of a brain tumour at her Mumbai residence on October 15, 2020, at 91 years. Athaiya was given the Oscars for the movie Gandhi directed by Richard Attenborough.

The movie was released on November 30, 1982. The movie Gandhi itself won eight Oscars, including best picture, actor, and director. Bhanu Athaiya and British designer John Mollo won the Best Costumes designers award for this iconic movie. What surprised many was that despite not attending any fashion school, Bhanu Athaiya created history.

Bhanu Athaiya has ideated costumes for various other movies like C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Arzoo, Amrapali, Suraj, Anita, Milan, Raat Aur Din, Shikar, Guide, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya, Inteqam, Abhinetri, Johny Mera Naam, Geeta Mera Naam, Abdullah, Karz, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Razia Sultan, Nikaah, Agneepath (1990), Ajooba and 1942 – A Love Story among others.

Once Bhanu spoke with the Indian Express and said, “For me, it (working for cinema) became a way to express myself and let my imagination soar. It was so fulfilling that I did not feel the need to do anything else, like opening a boutique."

