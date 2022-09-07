Why Bharti Singh Will Not Return To The Kapil Sharma Show This Season

The Kapil Sharma Show will make its much-awaited return to television this Saturday, September 10, and fans of the sketch-comedy programme couldn’t be happier. While the majority of the crew, including Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Kapil, are back, Bharti Singh has given the upcoming season a miss. Bharti has been known to play Kapil Sharma’s overbearing Chachi, who has hilarious interactions with the guests gracing the show. This season will have to do without that segment.

While fans are keen to know why their favourite Chachi will not be seen on the show, Bharti Singh has spoken about it in a recent chat with the media. An Aaj Tak report states her saying that she wanted a longer break between the two seasons but the show started too soon, and she had other commitments. She said that she had already given her dates to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa which clashed with those of The Kapil Sharma Show.

“I am also a mother now and have added responsibilities. So you will no longer see me in every programme, but you will keep watching me often," the laughter queen, who recently embraced motherhood, said.

Recently, there were rumours of Krushna Abhisekh also calling it quits, with some media portals reporting a rift between him and Kapil Sharma. However, those rumours were laid to rest when Krushna Abhisekh joined Kapil Sharma and his team on his very recent live show in Melbourne. Later, promos featuring Krushna Abhisekh were also seen.

From September 10, the Kapil Sharma show will be aired on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

