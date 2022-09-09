Why Biju Menon's Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is a Must Watch

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, starring Biju Menon, is a story intertwined with the lives of the people of Anchuthengu. The film reminds the audience that the areas of Chirayinkeezhu, Kadaikkavoor, and Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, which gave rural beauty to Malayalam cinema during Prem Naseer’s time, still exist.

The film features Biju Menon as Amminipilla, with whom no one wants to mess, except a gang of five young men led by Podiyan (Roshan Mathew), who are on a path of revenge against Ammini for many reasons.

The film, based on a short story by GR Indugopan, revolves around this rivalry, set against a beautiful rustic background.

Ammini and his wife Rukmini (Padmapriya) are like ‘Shiva and Parvati’. Apart from the name, there is no aesthetic conflict or suspicion between them. Ammini is the keeper of the beautiful lighthouse at Anchuthengu.

Meanwhile, as the romance between Rukmini’s friend Vasanthi (Nimisha Sajayan) and Podiyaan progresses, Ammini catches the two together in the woods one night and causes a ruckus by alerting the whole town and humiliating Podiyan in the process.

As the story progresses, Podiyan and his friends attack Ammini leaving him grievously wounded, but as Ammini soon discharges from the hospital, he swears to get his revenge against those who attacked him under the cover of night.

This is director Sreejith N’s first film and has garnered praise for its cast along with cinematography and set design. All in all, the film is a much watch.

