Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently tied the knot at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer in presence of family and friends. The duo chose an afternoon/evening wedding, like many of their contemporaries. Celebrity couples like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, all of them witnessed the setting sun while taking their wedding vows. Today, let’s decode the reason behind the choice of this time.

The timing at which these celebrities exchanged vows is being discussed these days. Instead of choosing daytime or late night for this auspicious occasion, these stars prefer dusk time — when the sun starts to fade away. As for Hindu customs and traditions, marriages are best preferred either early in the morning or at night. But now, those in Bollywood are breaking the jinx it seems. Instead of day or night, they are choosing dusk as the most suitable time to get married.

There is no special reason behind this, except the fact that they want to be photographed in the backdrop of a setting sun. This is the time when the best photos are clicked. During the setting sun, photos taken look exceptional and natural light makes them look beautiful. To make their wedding day memorable, Bollywood actors go gaga over the ‘dusk’ light and that is why most marriages are happening during this time.

A setting sun can be seen in the picture posted by Athiya and KL Rahul, who recently tied the knot. The sun in the background is adding to the occasion. The customs at Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding began at 2 pm, and the marriage took place between 4-5 pm. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, between 4 and 5 pm.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 Feb 2022 in the evening as well. Katrina-Vicky took the mandatory saath pheras (seven rounds) of their marriage on December 9, 2021, at 3:30 pm. Kiara-Sidharth wedding ceremony, which was held amid the setting sun at Jaisalmer.

