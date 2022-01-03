Why BTS Sensation Jin Calls Himself 'Worldwide Handsome'; K-pop Singer Reveals

Kim Seok-jin, better known as Jin, is one of the charismatic members of South Korean band BTS. The 29-year-old singer often introduces himself as “worldwide handsome" followed by a flying kiss. However, this should not be mistaken as his excessive vanity but his way of lightening the atmosphere. Jin, who graces the cover of Vogue Singapore in the January 2022 issue along with his fellow BTS members, revealed the origins of the tag “worldwide handsome."

The singer told Vogue Singapore, “Plenty of people are more handsome than me. ‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to make for laughs." Jin added that there are many people who can sing and dance better than him but he just tries hard to achieve a better version of himself, which other people seem to see in him.

The singer revealed that one of the qualities that gets him going as one of the biggest artists in the world is the ability to have fun.“I think having fun is one of the things that makes it possible for me to work without burning out," Jin told the publication. Jin revealed that indulging in serious topics is something that he does not do often “because it’s no fun."

He also mentions that he is always looking to lighten the mood, whether being interviewed or just talking with his friends. The singer clarified that his main role is as a singer, but the boundaries of his work are blurry. From doing stage performances, photoshoots, and content shoots, Jin is involved in a variety of work. He also affirms that he does take his work very seriously until the boundaries of his work become clear. “I can’t specifically tell you when I’m being serious. Except when I’m on stage, 80 to 90 percent of my time is spent joking around," Jin said.

