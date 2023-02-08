Actress Kanchan was a well-known name in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She came into the limelight after appearing in Karisma Kapoor and Govinda-starrer film Coolie No 1, which was released in the year 1995. The movie ruled the box office and was loved by the audience. Over the years, it became a classic in Hindi cinema’ history and is now considered a cult film. People till now groove to the superhit song Husn Hai Suhana from this film. Kanchan played Karisma’s younger sister in the film. She is still remembered for her outstanding performance. The actress won hearts for her on-screen persona. Kanchan has also collaborated with stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Despite this, she did not find success in Bollywood.

Kanchan was once considered one of the prominent Bollywood actresses and was also seen in iconic films like Sanam Bewafa, Kranti Kshetra, Jumana and Paandav. The actress also played the lead in Akshay Kumar’s film Amaanat, but this film also could not sustain her career. This diva, who won hearts with her innocence, gradually lost her charm in the film industry. According to reports, after the arrival of actresses like Sridevi and Karisma in the industry, Kanchan was unable to get films.

Advertisement

Film producers and directors were supposedly not looking for someone simple, but for bold actresses. Due to this, Kanchan’s career graph kept falling down. She turned to the South film industry after not getting offers from Bollywood. There, Kanchan made her first appearance with the Malayalam film Gandharvam, alongside superstar Mohanlal. The movie turned out to be a tremendous hit.

Kanchan was thereafter seen in some popular south films like Prema Pusthakam and Lucky Chance. Kanchan gradually faded from that industry as well, after achieving considerable success. No one knows about the actress’ whereabouts today.

Read all the Latest Movies News here