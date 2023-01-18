Danny Denzongpa 'Refused' to Work With Salman Khan for 23 Years After Fight on Sanam Bewafa Set

It is not uncommon for some celebrities from the film industry to not get along with each other. The world of showbiz is one where egos clash all the time and we often get reports of some celebrities not being on talking terms with each other. One such cold war was between Salman Khan and Danny Denzongpa and it started with the 1991 film Sanam Bewafa and ended with Jai Ho in 2014.

Danny Denzongpa made his debut with the 1971 film Mere Apne, while Salman Khan got his first lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. By the time Salman debuted, Danny was already an established star who was well respected in the industry. It is said that during the shooting of the film Sanam Bewafa, Danny reached the sets on time as he was a man of discipline. However, Salman reached the sets very late and kept Danny waiting for hours.

By the time Salman entered the sets, Danny lost both his patience and cool and reportedly reprimanded the much junior Salman in front of everyone. Danny was so miffed with Salman’s lack of discipline that he did not work with Salman for 23 years. If reports are to be believed, he used to reject scripts which had Salman as the lead. The actors finally patched up after two decades and finally shared screen space in Jai Ho in 2014.

Danny Denzongpa was most recently seen in the film Uunchai alongside other stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, while Salman will soon be seen in the upcoming Kisi Ki bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

