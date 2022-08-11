Why Did KBC Winner Sushil Kumar’s Life Turned Upside Down After Winning 5 Crores?

Sushil Kumar created history back in 2011 after becoming the first contestant to take home ₹5 crores from the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. While receiving such a sizable sum of money may encourage one to live the life of their dreams, it may also have unfavourable effects. The winner of season five, who hailed from Bihar, had aspirations of becoming an IAS officer. However, his life took an unexpected turn after his historic KBC victory.

Sushil Kumar recently opened up about his struggle with depression after winning such a large sum on Kaun Banega Crorepati. On his Facebook page, he penned an emotional note about his experience. It was the “worst phase" of his life, he said

In his post, Sushil shared, “The most difficult period of my life was from 2015 to 2016. I was at a loss for what to do. I attended events for 10 or even 15 days a month somewhere in Bihar because I was a local celebrity. I was losing interest in my coursework. In those days, I took the media very seriously because I was a local celebrity. Journalists occasionally interviewed me and wrote articles about me. I would tell them about the business I was involved in without any prior knowledge of how I should approach them to avoid coming across as unemployed. But after a few days, those businesses would fail."

Take a look at Sushil Kumar’s Facebook post below:

Sushil Kumar also added that he lost a lot of money because the majority of these ventures failed. He also mentioned how, following his KBC victory, he developed a strong passion for charity and began donating nearly Rs 50,000 each month. But, many took advantage of his philanthropy. According to Kumar, his marriage began to suffer because his wife believed he had lost his moral sense.

Sushil Kumar further shared that it’s important to have modest needs in life and work toward satisfying them as he signed off the note referring to himself as “KBC 5 winner". Meanwhile, Sushil has recently gotten back to living normally after starting teaching again, giving up smoking, and focussing on his responsibilities as an environmentalist.

