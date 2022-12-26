'Why Do You Always Look Into the Mirror?' Kiccha Sudeep's Banter With Roopesh Shetty

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 started on September 24 and has topped the TRP charts since then. There are some contestants who carved a massive fan base with their game and RJ and actor Roopesh Shetty is one of them. Roopesh has been winning the hearts of not just the viewers and inmates but also host Kiccha Sudeep. In the Super Sunday segment, Sudeep engaged in a fun banter with Roopesh and asked him why he keeps looking into the mirror while having a conversation with anyone in the house.

Actor Rakesh Adiga decided to be a part of this humorous conversation and told Sudeep that Roopesh loves looking in the mirror even while doing the task assigned to him. Roopesh didn’t take offence to this remark and instead decided to make the conversation even more hilarious. The Manku Bhai Foxy Rani actor said that he just can’t help looking in the mirror once in a while. However, actor and social activist Rupesh Rajanna disagreed with everyone and said that Roopesh has never tried looking in a mirror while having a conversation with him.

At this moment, Roopesh retracted his previous statement and said to Sudeep that he doesn’t like looking in the mirror even for makeup. Sudeep was left in splits hearing this statement by the Anushka actor and said that he didn’t even mention the word make-up. The housemates had a good laugh at this witty remark by the host.

Apart from this episode, Roopesh has been in the news for his upcoming film Geeta Sakshigaa. Geeta Sakshigaa boasts of a talented star cast starring actors like Anthony Mattipalli, Gopi Sundar, Aadarsh, Chitra Shukla and others. Going by the teaser, Geeta Sakshigaa appears to be a crime drama film. The teaser has also shown that this movie is inspired by a real-life incident. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the story on which Geeta Sakshigaa is based.

