Why Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Was Registered in Guinness World Records

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was more than just a debut film for the Bollywood heartthrob. The film announced the arrival of Hrithik with a bang, but not many know that the film’s name was also registered in the Guinness World Records.

Before we get to know that, let’s remind you that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai earned Rakesh Roshan his career’s first Filmfare award as well.

With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan became the only actor to win the Filmfare award for both best actor and best debut for the same film.

As per media reports, the film was added in the 2002 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for winning the most number of awards. Kaho Naa Pyar won 92 awards in total. This film’s name was also registered in the Limca Book of Records (2003) for winning the most number of awards.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which completed 22 years of its release, was also the debut film of Bollywood diva Amisha Patel.

On this occasion, Ameesha shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film. Along with the picture, she wrote, “How time flies .. Shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of Hrithik Roshan n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today".

This film was not just a film, it was an experience for people at that time. The songs of the film were as big a hit as the film itself. Even today, all the Hrithik, Ameesha and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fans hold the film very close to their heart. This film was a trendsetter in its time and will always remain special.

