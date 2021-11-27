BIG NEWS! Why Is Salman Khan Not Getting Married? Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Finally Answers

Actor Salman Khan’s private life has always been a subject of much sensational discussion. The actor, at 55, is showing no signs of wanting to get married. Now, the Bollywood superstar’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has opened up about why Salman doesn’t have any interest in getting married.

Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, said that Salman’s working style is such that he doesn’t have the time to get married. Over the years, there have been many rumours about the women in Salman’s life, yet nothing has materialised and the actor continues to evade the question about his marriage.

“I don’t touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don’t think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions," Aayush said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kanan.

Advertisement

One of Salman Khan’s well-known relationships was with actor Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman and Sangeeta were reportedly in a relationship for over a decade and were even on the verge of getting married. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. Salman and Sangeeta continue to remain on cordial terms.

In an interview with Times Of India earlier this year, Sangeeta said, “Connections don’t break," when asked about how she has maintained a friendship with Salman over the years. “Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences."

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman had spoken about almost marrying Sangeeta. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed," he had said.

Advertisement

Currently, Salman Khan is said to be dating singer Iulia Vantur, who is often spotted with the actor and his family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.