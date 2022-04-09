Why Isn’t KGF Chapter 2 Releasing In English Too? Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Reveals | Exclusive

KGF 2 has grown beyond its initial take-off. Started eight years ago as a Kannada movie, the franchise has now spread wide and beyond. Recently, Rocking star Yash, the Rocky Bhai of the magnum opus, shared a few thoughts with News18.com regarding the film. He was joined by director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films.

“We started from here, from Kannada and now we are everywhere" began Neel. “I have taken extra care for Kannada dubbing for the same reason. KGF has reached a stage where such an extensive promotion may not be needed. But we made sure to go places, not to promote but to thank people" said the maker.

Ever wondered why KGF Chapter 2 which is releasing simultaneously in five languages has not attempted English? When asked about the same, Yash instantly replied, ‘Namdu Butler English!’ (I speak broken English). “So not taking a chance there. Also, the pattern of an English movie is entirely different from the rest. How will we show a song and dance sequence to an English audience for example? Our director has that capacity for sure (to make an English movie). He may do something in the future. There is time for English."

Yash has been speaking in various languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil etc) wherever he went for promotion. Yet, he didn’t dub in those languages. “I am managing conversations in those languages. But not very perfect to be dubbing in them. People who come to theaters shouldn’t feel disturbed. So I have only dubbed for Kannada", said Yash.

“The entire KGF project took longer than expected. At the end more than the number of movies, it’s the quality that remains. I might have done 10 movies in these 3 years, and chances are that none would have spoken about them. But, doing one movie like penance and maintaining that quality and credibility is a huge responsibility that we are pulling off now. It feels worth the wait, Let’s see." quipped the actor.

KGF 2 is slated to release worldwide on 14th April 2022 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The movie is said to be made in a 100 crore budget. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, music is provided by Ravi Basrur. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash are playing pivotal roles with Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

