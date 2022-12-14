Why Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty Once Worked As a Clap Boy

Rishab Shetty is riding high on the phenomenal success of his recent movie, Kantara. The gripping action thriller has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, from both critics and audiences. Several prominent faces from the film industry, including his idol Rajinikanth, have praised the movie. In a recent interview, the Kantara actor-director recalled how he started his journey in the industry, by working as a clap boy and assistant director on film sets.

Rishab also admitted that he had a variety of part-time jobs before he got his break into acting and filmmaking. “After my second year of college, I began taking odd jobs, since I knew I wouldn’t have any money for movies and I couldn’t keep pleading with my father for money."

But now, the actor received more than Rs 5 crore for Kantara, which was beyond what he expected. Rishab’s dedication and passion propelled him ahead of his competitors.

The eleventh week of Kantara’s run at the box office has just ended. The movie suffered a drop in its ninth week, following its digital streaming. But it was still able to register the fourth-largest ninth week ever. The folklore thriller project boasts four Indian box office records that span weeks five through eight, with the fourth week’s performance ranking second. With about Rs 361 crore in domestic markets to date and an extra Rs 36 crore from the overseas box office, Kantara has so far earned a total of Rs 397 crore.

The movie accomplished many milestones and is the career-best film of Rishab, but the most significant is that Kantara made history by surpassing the massive KGF Chapter 2 to become the most successful film in Karnataka history.

