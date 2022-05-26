Why Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's Wedding had the Fashion Police Up in Arms

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have taken over the world with their reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as many business ventures into skincare, cosmetics and apparel. The Kardashians and Jenners always make the news, either for their bold fashion statements or their infamous relationships and scandals. Recently, their names were splashed in headlines all over the world after the oldest Kardashian, Kourtney, got married to her beau, Travis Barker.

Barker and Kardashian got married in Portofino, Italy in the presence of their families as well as some of their celebrity friends. The wedding’s dress code memo is assumed to be “goth-catholic", as the Internet witnessed the Kardashians and Jenners stepping out in sombre outfits from Dolce and Gabbana. Netizens seem to be dumbfounded that black, usually worn for funerals, was worn at a wedding, a celebration of love. The ensembles were characterised with lace, Christian crosses and statement jewellery. While many of their (The Kardashians) outfits turned into the most hilarious memes, others were praised while others were slammed by netizens and fans across the world.

Kourtney Kardashian:

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, turned heads at her third wedding (the first one was for practice in Vegas while the second one was at an LA courthouse) with Travis Barker. The blushing bride stepped out in a white, Italian lingerie-inspired mini dress and a dramatic veil with the Virgin Mary embroidered on it. The veil was inspired by Barker’s tattoo and had the words “Family, Loyalty, Respect" under it.

The unconventional outfit was slammed for mocking the Catholic faith. Twitter and Instagram users took to their respective handles to express their views. One user tweeted, “I’m just going to say it point blank. Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her outfit(s) during her wedding weekend was extremely offensive to me as a Catholic… I have a right to feel offended by it."

One commented on Kardashian’s Instagram post, saying, “Mother Mary is not a fashion piece, She is the Mother of God." Another offended user commented, “This is so disrespectful. I’ve lost all respect for her. This is a sacrament. One of the most holy days of your life. And she made a mockery of it while dragging religious figures into her delusional fashion world.Bye."

Others were more offended that the famous family opted for Dolce and Gabbana to dress them. The Italian fashion house was slammed in the past for its racist and body shaming comments. In 2021, Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the brand, was exposed in a series of screenshots provided by Diet Prada as a racist while talking to model Michaela Tranova. Tranova had actually confronted Gabbana after an advertisement involving racial stereotyping of a Chinese model, which led to her argument with Gabbana. The Italian fashion house had also called the Kardashians, “the most cheap people in the world", as reported by Vox.

Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian was not slammed but became fodder for memes after turning up at the wedding in a black tight-fitting, Dolce and Gabbana gown with sheer lace detailing and sleeves that extended into gloves. The SKIMS owner wore a choker with a large green gem and an oversized cross pendant and looked absolutely gorgeous. Things took a different turn when netizens thought that Kardashian was attending a funeral as she wore black to a wedding.

A Twitter user reminded Kardashian, “This is not a funeral Kim." Another tweeted, “What’s with the godfather look. Yeah you in Italy but the assignment was Italian fashion not Italian mob family." A disappointed user wrote, “Dressed in black for a wedding in Italy? Girl read the room." However, the beauty mogul was appreciated for rocking her platinum blonde hair.

Khloe Kardashian:

Khloe Kardashian looked like an absolute queen in all her outfits at her sister’s wedding. Her outfits included a leopard print bodycon dress, a statement red and black gown with a gold tiara, a brown cut out dress among several others. Her wedding outfit made jaws drop and temperatures skyrocket as she turned up in a black off-shoulder dress with layers of lace and finished off the look with an elaborate headpiece. Twitter users were shocked and reacted accordingly. One tweeted, “God is a woman!!!" Another, while referring to her rehearsal dinner, tweeted, “when i tell you my jaw dropped."

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker also attended the wedding. Jenner’s outfits were simple and beautiful, and opted for a beige dress with floral detailing. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story and posted a video of Kendall trying to walk up the moss covered stairs, in the tight dress and sandals, to the wedding ceremony. The video, featuring the supermodel stumbling and struggling to go up the brick steps, quickly went viral as fans were reduced to fits of laughter.

Kylie Jenner:

Like her sister, Kylie Jenner opted for a dull silver bodycon dress with floral detailing and bold makeup as opposed to Kendall. She accessorised with beautiful earrings and did her hair up in a ponytail. Her outfits were widely appreciated and labelled “gorgeous", and “stunning" by her fans on Instagram.

Kris Jenner:

“Momager" Kris Jenner pulled out all the stops for her daughter’s wedding and turned up in a pale pink, flowy gown with feather detailing. Twitter users likened her to Moira Rose, from the popular show Schitt’s Creek and tweeted comparison photos. Another user wrote, “What makes #KrisJenner’s gown stunning??? It looks like she rolled around in a chicken coop in a pink snuggie blankets….Was her stylist MAD at her???"

