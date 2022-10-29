Why Madhurani Prabhulkar Has Been Missing in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is dominating headlines these days, for Arundhati’s character has not been seen on TV since Diwali. This led to speculations that she had left the show.

Dismissing all the rumours, Madhurani Prabhulkar aka Arundhati has shared a post on Instagram and wrote a note explaining the same. She wrote, “Hello friends! For the last 5 months, I have not been active on social media. But I am writing this post to clarify a few things."

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

She further mentioned, “Since yesterday ‘Madhurani Prabhulkar’s fraud’ has been appearing on the portals of some newspapers. But in reality, I myself have not gone to the hotel in Ganpatipule mentioned in it."

The reason why she has not been seen on the show was clearly stated as she went to enjoy some me-time with her family. But she had to go through trouble as she also stated in her post.

Later, she also shed light on her health and wrote, “I am resting at my home in Pune after taking a few days off from the serial as I have undergone a minor surgery but now my health is much better. And see you soon in the series! Swarali and Pramod have gone to the hotel in Ganpatipule and what happened to them there is very wrong. Due to all this agony yesterday, Pramod’s health has also deteriorated. But both are fine. Like him, many others have been deceived. This should be investigated as soon as possible. And all this money should be returned."

Advertisement

The actress has been getting hundreds of messages and calls since this morning. Journalists have printed headlines using her name without the proper information.

Advertisement

Soon, fans started pouring all their love into the comments section. One of them said, “Madhurani, we all will pray for your entire family. Let everything be alright. Pleasure and happiness come back again. This will pass off as a nightmare. IT WAS SO NICE TO SEE YOU AGAIN. Let’s see all of you happy and smiling and vibrant, as ever. GOD BLESS!" Another wrote, “Take care! Three of you.Get well soon."

Read all the Latest Movies News here