Why Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Did Not Watch The Climax Of Dharmaveer

Prasad Oak-starrer Dharmaveer, which was released on May 13, is getting a good response from the audience. The movie documents the life of Shiv Sena party leader Anand Chintamani Dighe and stars Prasad Oak in the role of the veteran politician.

While many are flocking to the theatres to watch the movie, there was also a special screening held for Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray along with his wife on May 15. However, the CM did not watch the entire movie. He walked out of the screening when 10 minutes of the film were still left.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray avoided watching the incident of Anand Dighe’s accident in the movie and his subsequent death while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The movie shows the death of Anand Dighe in the last 10 minutes. Dighe was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after an accident and he later suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde were also present on the occasion of the screening. After watching the film, the Chief Minister spoke to the reporters. He called the movie beautiful and said that Prasad Oak had done full justice to the role of Anand Dighe.

However, he said he deliberately did not watch the ending of the movie as it was too disturbing. He recalled even his father Balasaheb Thackeray getting extremely saddened with grief when Anand Dighe passed away.

Anand Dighe was a prominent and intriguing political player in Thane politics at the time, and he continues to be so today. It is said that back then, he had his own ‘darbar,’ a place where the oppressed were administered justice in his method by Saheb. He was more of a messiah for the people, rising above the party line. All of this has been said before, but the Pravin Tarde directorial offers many previously untold anecdotes about Dighe.

