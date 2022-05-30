Why Marathi TV Actress Hemangi Kavi Slept For 16 Hours

Actors often spend long hours on the sets of their films and TV shows. They work for up to 12 hours sometimes, and actor Hemangi Kavi recently shed some light on the same in an Instagram post. Posting a selfie, she wrote, “For many days, there was a lot of rush for work, the journey was going on, I was sleep-deprived. I got a good night’s sleep because I packed up early yesterday and I slept soundly for 16 hours.

“It was as if the backlog of sleep had been filled out. It felt so good when I woke up today. The mind, the head, everything seems to be on the table. Energy revived and work resumed with a blank slate. The real cause of our happiness and sorrow is sleep!" she concluded.

The actor is on cloud nine as her latest film Bharat Maza Desh Ahe has garnered praise from all the corners.

On the professional front, Hemangi is currently playing the lead role in the Marathi TV show Durga. She also posted an update on Instagram about her secret project.

In addition, Hemangi will be appearing in Tamasha Live, a Sanjay Jadhav-directed film. Produced by Planet Marathi, Tamasha Live ensembles the stars cast of Sonalee Kulkarni, Sachit Patil, Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhosale, and Mrunal Deshpande, Yogesh Soman, Pushkar Jog, and Manmeet Pem. The film will be released in theatres on June 24.

