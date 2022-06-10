Why Mika Singh Isn't Celebrating His 45th Birthday

Mika Singh, the popular Bollywood and Punjabi singer, has turned 45. The part number specialist never fails to throb people’s hearts with his punchy voice. Having entered the music industry in the late nineties, he has been entertaining music lovers and dancers alike, ever since. Blockbuster songs like Mauja hi Mauja and Dhanno are still on everyone’s lips and have amassed views in millions.

The singer loves living a luxurious life and has a luxury house and some swanky vehicles. According to a report, Mika Singh has a net worth of about $13 million, which is approximately Rs 96 crore. Mika charges around Rs 15 lakh for a song.

The younger brother of famous singer Daler Mehndi was born on June 10, 1977, in Durgapur, West Bengal. Mika has delivered several blockbuster songs in Bollywood. Apart from that, he has also produced many solo songs and regularly features them in concerts.

Mika Singh always celebrates his birthday with great pomp. But as per media reports, Mika has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Mika is deeply saddened by the loss of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Musewala and KK. That’s why he made this decision.

On the work front, Mika is currently part of a show for which about 70 girls from across the country auditioned. Of the 70, 12 girls have been selected, and of these, Mika will choose his wife, reportedly.

