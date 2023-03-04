Tollywood actor Manoj Manchu has tied the nuptial knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple got married on Friday in Hyderabad at Manoj’s sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu’s residence in Film Nagar. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members, including Manoj’s father and veteran actor Mohan Babu. Social media users were quite surprised to see him attend the wedding. There were reports that the veteran actor was not at all happy with this match and didn’t wish to attend the wedding. Reportedly, the reason for this displeasure was that Mounika is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party’s politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy.

It is well known that Mohan is at loggerheads with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for a long time. Initially, Mohan was in TDP, but Chandrababu had removed him from the party citing disciplinary issues. There were reports that due to this reason Mohan will not attend the wedding; but keeping differences aside, he joined the wedding ceremony. Pictures of Manoj and Bhuma’s wedding have gone viral on social media. Apart from Mohan, the ceremony was also attended by Shantha Biotech’s founder Dr K I Varaprasad Reddy and politician YS Vijayamma.

This is both Manoj and Bhuma’s second wedding. Manoj had previously tied the knot with business consultant Pranathi Reddy in 2015. He couldn’t experience marital bliss and soon problems cropped up in their marriage. Due to this, they decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019.

Mounika was previously married to a Bengaluru-based businessman Ganesh Reddy in 2016. They also have a son. Due to reasons not divulged publically, they separated two years ago. Both Manoj and Mounika decided to give their personal life a fresh start after these separations. They were first spotted at a Ganesh mandap in Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi. Rumours of their relationship had started doing rounds on social media at that time as well. Manoj had refused to comment anything on their relationship at that time.

