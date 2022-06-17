Why Nishikant Kamat Took a Year-Long Break After Dombivli Fast

Popular director and writer Nishikant Kamat left for his heavenly abode on August 17, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of successful works. Almost everyone praised his ability to churn out quality content. Nishikant directed his first film Dombivli Fast and took a long break before proceeding to his next film.

What was the reason behind the break? Nishikant revealed this in an old episode of the Khupte Tithe Gupte program aired on Zee Marathi. Today is the 52nd birth anniversary of Nishikant.

In the programme, Nishikant said that he had worked for a long time on the film Dombivli Fast. According to Nishikant, the film’s shooting went on for 73 days. At the end of the shooting, Nishikant said that he was extremely exhausted. Realising that, Nishikant said that he thought of taking a break.

According to Madaari director, Putting a lot of effort into making a film is exhausting. Nishikant said that he was not interested in making a film like that afterwards.

Interestingly, after returning from a year-long break, Nishikant remade Dombivli Fast as Evano Oruvan. R. Madhavan enacted the titular character in this film. Apart from Madhavan, Sangeetha, Seeman and others were there in Evano Oruvan.

Sandeep Kulkarni, Purnima Ahire, Audumber Aphale and others were there in Dombivli Fast. Both films were successful at the box office. Dombivli Fast and Evano Oruvan described how a common man fights against issues around him.

Nishikant was the recipient of several awards for these films as well. He won the best director award at Asian First Film Festival. He was also honoured with the National Film Award twice as director for Dombivli Fast. Evano Oruvan was also applauded by critics and the audience alike.

After Evano Oruvan, Nishikant again took a year break before directing the film Mumbai Meri Jaan. Mumbai Meri Jaan was the portrayal of the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai. Mumbai Meri Jaan interconnected the stories of several strangers. Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan and others were a part of this film.

