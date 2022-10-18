Why Om Puri Changed His Date of Birth From March 9 to October 18

It’s the 72nd birth anniversary of Om Puri, who started his acting career with the Kannada film Kalla Kalla Bachitko, which was directed by BV Karanth and ruled the cinematic world with his spectacular performances in films such as Maachis, Ardha Satya etc. Om is fondly remembered for the impactful dialogues and realism he imbibed in his acting.

Apart from acting, there is an interesting fact related to his date of birth. He didn’t have any birth certificate or record, which were mandatory for admission to the school. Om’s uncle chose March 9, 1950, as his official birthday. However, the Kalyug actor changed it to October 18 because his mother had told him that he was born two days after Dussehra.

How did he decide it was October 18?

Om Puri checked the 1950 calendar to see when Dussehra was celebrated. Besides this, there are other interesting facts about Om’s life, making his journey inspirational for others. At the tender age of 6, he used to wash glasses at a tea stall. He also worked at a Dhaba and lived for some time with his uncle. Despite these hardships, Om chose not to step backwards and start his journey as an actor.

Om met Naseeruddin Shah in his initial acting years at the National School of Drama and they became good friends. Both bonded over food, particularly non-vegetarian delicacies like brain curry and others. They worked together in some iconic films like Aakrosh, Droh Kaal, Sparsh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ardh Satya, Paar etc.

Om, however, also developed some inferiority complex during his time at the NSD because of his Punjabi educational background. He was about to give up when his mentor Qaidi Saheb persuaded him to work on his language skills. Om worked on himself and each role with much finesse. He went on to do a lot of films with director Shyam Benegal.

