Raashii Khanna is constantly on top of her fashion game. With her subtle grace and charm, the actress has earned a place in the style police’s good books. Raashii’s richly infused wardrobe collection frequently sets major fashion goals. She even posts snippets of her glamorous looks on social media, stunning her fans.

Keeping her fashion statement aside, the actress has not been able to give many hits in the Telugu films she has appeared in recently. According to reports, that’s the reason she will not be seen in any Telugu films in near future.

The actor, who is very active on Instagram, recently attended the new collection launch event of De Beers Forevermark jewellery. She looked like a million bucks in the perfect traditional attire she wore to the grand event, as evidenced by her Instagram photos. “For the launch of De Beers Forevermark’s new collection!" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Raashii dressed up in a floral, red embroidered Anarkali dress with thin straps. She paired her floral ensemble with a pretty red dupatta with similar intricate designs. The actor shared a series of dreamy, sunkissed photos of herself posing for the camera.

She complemented her ensemble with a diamond-encrusted necklace and a bangle in one hand. In terms of makeup, the 32-year-old kept it simple, highlighting her eyes with a dash of kajal and wearing soft peach lipstick. She completed her ethnic look with sleek, straight hair.

Raashii’s most prominent film appearance was in the film Sardar. This spy thriller also featured a prominent appearance by legendary actor Karthi. PS Mithran directed the film, which received positive feedback from audiences. Raashii is currently preparing for the release of her next Bollywood film, Yodha, which also stars actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film will be released in theatres on November 11.

